Menaye Donkor Muntari, Tracy Owusu Addo team up to ‘End Period Poverty’ in Ghana

Menaye Donkor Muntari and Tracy Owusu Addo have teamed up on an initiative to address period poverty in Ghana.

Dubbed ‘End Period Poverty,’ the public figures are collaborating to distribute free sanitary pads, and promote menstrual hygiene among young girls in Ghana especially those from underprivileged communities.



The collaboration is powered by Sincerëly Ghana Limited and BRAVE, founded by Mrs Muntari and Mrs Owusu respectively.



Some 1,000 sanitary pads provided by Sincerely Ghana Limited kicked off the project. Organizers say there are plans to provide a lot more pads to cater for the menstrual needs of underprivileged girls in society.



Plans to support the initiative include a roundtable talk with girls to better understand their needs with regards to menstrual hygiene and sexual reproductive health.

The overall objective of the initiative, according to a statement is to bring “to the fore the challenges most young girls face in dealing with the dynamics of their menstrual cycles.”



BRAVE seeks to be a hub for young Ghanaian women between the ages of 17 and 25, and to provide opportunities that enables them to set higher standards for themselves, with a strong belief in fulfilling their entrepreneurial dreams and career aspirations.



Sincerely aims to provide quality menstrual hygiene products at affordable prices, together with sincere menstrual health and hygiene education for all.



And, also to become a voice of authority on the continent, and ultimately in the world, on the subject of menstruation.