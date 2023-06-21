Mental health is underrated in this country’ – Netizens berate DJ Azonto

DJ Azonto's performance at Swedru

Social media users have slammed Ghanaian musician, DJ Azonto, over a performance at the College of Music in Swedru over the weekend.

Performing one of his hit songs, ‘Fa ni fom’, the artiste in an energetic mood intrigued the students, while many who knew the song sang along with him.



The crowd became even more fascinated when the musician began to twerk.



In the video shared by (insert video source), the musician was seen spraying money as the students rushed for it.



This has stirred up varied reactions among a number of Ghanaians, some of whom thought it was an interesting one.



But others have shared the opinion that DJ Azonto has nothing in the music industry.

DJ Azonto is a Ghanaian artiste who is mostly seen in women’s apparel like ‘kaba and slit’ or a skirt with a blouse.



A video shared by Gh Kwaku on his Instagram page captured the musician wearing a pink brassier with a pink skirt, accompanied by some jewellery, beads around his stomach, and anklets.



The following is how some concerned netizens shared their opinions pertaining to DJ Azonto’s performance:



“Mental health is underrated in this country”.



“So far as you can fool and get naked in Ghana, you can be rich in a few days because Ghanaians can’t make good use of their money, so they spend their highly earned income on ‘nkwaseasem’ for people to be richer for not doing any hard work, then turn themselves to blame the government. The government is doing fantastic but people are very disappointing”.

“Sometimes abortion is better.”



“Slay king wei de3 ony3 sexy koraaaa ahh”.



ED/FNOQ