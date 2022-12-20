Mentioning God's name during orgasm is a sin - Prophet Kumchacha

Founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Kumchacha

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has said that it is sinful to say Jesus' name while experiencing an orgasm.

In a peacefmonline.com report, the preacher expressed that God disapproves of individuals who engage in sexual activity while using His name in vain.



The preacher in support of his claim quoted Exodus 20:7, which states: "Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless who taketh his name in vain."



He also added that Jesus doesn't physically do the deed for one to invoke His name during sex or climax when making love.



“You are not serious if you mention Jesus' name, the Holy Spirit's name during the process of getting your orgasm. It simply means you are not a serious person. You don’t mention Jesus' name in such duties, the bible says don’t mention His name in vain.



“Jesus is not the person sleeping with you. We don’t use God’s name in such a disrespectful manner. Jesus has nothing to do with having your orgasm,” he said.

The preacher was requested to apologize for upsetting sexually active people by Reverend George Lutterodt, who was in the room with him.



Counselor Lutterodt asserts that mentioning the name of God and Jesus while squeaking, grunting, shouting, or whimpering during the climax stage improves one's sexual performance.



“That lie preached by pastors and men of God is harming God's children which He blessed with sex. Jesus' name is used in everything including sex. There’s no restriction in using God’s name.



“How can you say that when somebody is enjoying sexual intercourse and mentions Jesus or God, they will go to hell for sinning against God, what is wrong with you?” he fumed.



ADA/BOG