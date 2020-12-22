Mentor: I ‘died’ after my eviction but resurrected after recall – Semenhyia

Semenhyia, finalist of the Mentor show

One of the six finalists in this year’s Mentor reality show, Semenhyia, has revealed that the competition had been tough for him.

In an interview on TV3’s New Day on Monday, December 21 with Berla Mundi, he admitted he never thought he was going to be evicted along the line.



He got evicted but was re-called.



“I was dead but now resurrected just like Jesus Christ but mine was for a week,” he said.



The finalist from Team Appietus disclosed how demanding the competition has been.



“It hasn’t been easy but God’s favour, hardwork and learning have made it through and still fighting for the car.



Semenhyia’s Team Appietus mate, Netty, who was also on the show, expressed how sometimes things do not go well but they had to deliver in order not to disappoint their supporters.



“Sometimes things don’t go according to plan but you have to come and deliver because people are home watching and voting hence you cannot disappoint them.”

The one-time golden buzzer winner said the competition has been a growth and learning process despite the challenges.



“It is challenging so all the time you have to bring something new, impressive and your best forward despite the challenges that comes with it.”



The two finalists said they are bringing their A-game on since it is their last performance on the Mentor stage.



They continued to plead with their fans to vote for them to enable them drive the car away.