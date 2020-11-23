Meo out with new banger featuring Ishak

Singer Meo

Source: Cypress GH

Nigerian born singer, Oteze Ekpen Michael, popularly referred to as Meo is out with an electrifying new single titled "Break It".

Formerly a career DJ, Meo has now grown into a full-fledged singer, songwriter, and record producer under his own label Meo Records.



Based in Accra, Ghana, Meo still maintains a core fan-base in Nigeria and makes sure to satisfy both sets of fans with his records.

With influences like King Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti, Bob Marley, 2 Face, P Square, D’banj, and Don Jazzy, it’s no surprise Meo specializes in producing bangers.



‘Break It’ is no different, the single is set to dominate the charts and further cement Meo as one to look out for.

Source: Cypress GH