Mercy Asiedu debunks death rumours

Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu

Ghanaian actress, Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, has described as outrageously false, claims that she has ‘kicked the bucket’.

Mercy Asiedu, while stating that she has not even taken ill, described the 'fast-spreading' death rumours as a plot to end her life.



In a video making rounds on social media, the popular Ghanaian actress who is currently residing in the US has informed her fans that she is very much alive and strong.



“To all Ghanaians and my fans worldwide, I am not dead. As you can see, I am alive and kicking. God has blessed me with strength. I am not even ill. I haven’t been ill. There have been rumours out there that I am dead. Bloggers on YouTube are parading lies. Parading falsehood that someone is dead is extremely outrageous.



"Everyone will eventually die but it shouldn’t be the case that you insist that someone has died when you don’t have the facts. They’re saying I am in the UK but I am in the US. They are scheming spiritually to kill me, hence the false narrative or maybe, it’s their mother’s they intend to kill,” she stated in a video making rounds on Twitter.



She has, however, warned perpetrators of such false narratives, particularly YouTube bloggers, to put an end to it, considering the level of harm it has caused so far.



“Stop creating fear and panic among my fans and family. People have been crying, I have received tons of calls and messages from concerned people. My husband and I have been overwhelmed in the past few days. That’s why I had to speak to let you know that I am very much alive and still strong,” she added.

Mercy Asiedu is one out of many Ghanaian celebrities who have been falsely declared dead by some YouTube bloggers in recent times.



Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, who recently faced similar fate was compelled to issue a press statement to that effect.



Watch the video below:





Veteran Ghanaian actress Mercy Asiedu comes out to debunk rumors that she is dead.



A video shows her very much alive and in good health and spirits. pic.twitter.com/bBIt5YOFdX — SIKAOFFICIAL???? (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) January 24, 2024

EB/KPE