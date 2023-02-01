1
Mercy Chinwo sparks pregnancy rumor with new look

Mercy Chinwo Wrefsd Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian gospel musician Mercy Chinwo has stirred pregnancy rumours among fans and followers on social media following her recent post on Instagram.

The singer shared a photo of herself on the picture-sharing app making fun of husbands who give their wives excuses on Valentine's Day.

Mercy warned women not to fall for the tricks of men as Valentine's Day approaches, implying that they deserve a special treat on the day.

She wrote: “Someone’s husband is about to tell the wife that everyday is Valentine. My dear sister don’t fall for it oh. My dear sister be wise, I repeat be wise.”

Mercy appeared to have changed in appearance as the picture showed her protruding tummy.

Many fans, however, didn't pay attention to the post and instead concentrated on her new appearance, flooding the comment section with positive messages.

See some comments her new look generated

Sefi_oma wrote: “You are already carrying a blessing inside of you, congratulations in advance”

Sharon_empire50 wrote: “Omo mercy don get belle I can see it already her nose don dey wide”

Bigaunty_wears wrote: “Congratulations you are pregnant”

Real__ogo wrote: “You wan confuse us with your oversized jacket but we have double eyes congratulations nwanyioma”

Sharon_empire50 wrote: “yes her stomach she is actually wearing a big cloth to cover it”

Ms__tee__s wrote: “womb watcher.. leave people private business alone.”

Chizzysamuels wrote: “She is pregnant, Nne it’s very obvious oo”

Check post below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mercy Chinwo Blessed (@mercychinwo)

Source: mynigeria.com
