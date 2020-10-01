Meteo urges public to request for weather forecasts ahead of weddings, events

According to GMet, the public should come for weather forecasts 3 months to their weddings, parties

Acting head in charge of Analysis and forecasting at the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet), Felicity Ahafianyo, has encouraged the general public to come for weather forecasts three months ahead of their events to prevent inconveniences.

Felicity Ahafianyo said this after the agency announced the second phase of a heavy rainstorm with thunder and lightning which is expected to hit some parts of the country from Sunday 4th October to Monday 5th October 2020.



GMet earlier issued a weather warning, prompting Ghanaians to expect imminent rainstorm amidst thunderstorm from Monday 29th September to 1st October 2020.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Felicity Ahafianyo, said the general public can come to the regional offices of the GMet to come for weather forecasts 3 months to their weddings, funerals, parties at affordable rates to prevent rains from stopping such events.

“Some people do not trust GMet forecasts, but I can say with authority that we are really working, we do not sleep. We have forecasts stations across all the regions. We have automatic weather stations that monitor the time rains start and end. What people do not know is that they can come to the GMet office for 3 months weather forecasts for their parties, funerals, weddings, etc. For instance, your event is on 31st December, we will be able to tell you whether or not it will rain on that day or not”, she explained.



GMet has also announced a second phase of heavy rains to hit some parts of the Country from Sunday 4th October to Monday 5th October 2020.



“The weekly chart analysis by the Agency revealed rainstorm with thunder and lightning across Oti Region, parts of the Savannah Region and the Southern bridges of the northern region on Sunday and Monday respectively and its environs. The intensity will however be felt more in some places more than others. That of the Greater Accra will, however, be mild and we are likely to enjoy some sunlight, all things being equal,” she added.