'Metumi she saa' - Fameye dedicates his song to Black Sherif

Fameye's 2019 hit single titled 'Addiction' has been a street anthem, and on Wednesday, December 21, the singer disclosed that it is a favourite of Black Sherif.

The lyrics of the songs talk about how people battle addiction.



Blacko's concert, dubbed Mozama Disco, witnessed Fameye and a host of artistes taking to the stage to perform for the massive crowd that trooped into the La Royal Beach Hotel.



Before Fameye left the stage, he performed one last song which he claimed was Black Sherif's favorites from his collection.



GhanaWeb cameras caught up with a host of artistes including Gyakie, Cina Soul, Bosom p Yung, DopeNation, Darkuaa, La Meme Gang who turned up to support the young rapper at his maiden concert in Accra.



Rapper Sarkodie, who was a surprise artiste, passed through to show his love to Black.

The two performed their latest song 'Country Side' which is off Sarkodie's album.



Check out the performance below:







