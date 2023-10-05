MiPROMO Media celebrates Daddy Lumba's 59th birthday and Boomplay milestone achievements

Music legend Daddy Lumba [R]

Source: MiPROMO Media

MiPROMO Media, a leading digital music distribution and YouTube management company in Ghana, marked a heartfelt celebration on September 29, 2023, in honor of the iconic Ghanaian musician, Daddy Lumba, on his 59th birthday.

Daddy Lumba, a musical legend renowned for his timeless compositions and influence on Ghanaian music, received two prestigious Boomplay plaques in recognition of his incredible achievement of 30 million streams on the Boomplay app and 10 million streams on his 'Ultimate Classics Vol.1' album.



The visit was made even more special with a cassette-shaped cake, symbolizing the golden age of music, presented by MiPROMO Media. Daddy Lumba expressed his gratitude for the recognition and support from his fans on the Boomplay platform.

This event underscores the enduring impact of Daddy Lumba's musical legacy and the crucial role that platforms like Boomplay and companies like MiPROMO Media play in promoting Ghanaian music globally.



As Daddy Lumba continues to inspire with his music, we look forward to many more years of his musical brilliance.