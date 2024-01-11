Michael Blackson celebrates first anniversary of his school in Ghana

Michael Blackson is an American comedian and actor

American comedian and actor, Michael Blackson has marked the first anniversary of his school at Agona Nsaba in the Central Region.

The Michael Blackson Academy was founded on January 10, 2023, to provide free and quality education to the children in the area.



The academy offers classes from kindergarten to primary 3 and gives free uniforms to the students upon enrollment.



The school’s main aim is to ensure that everyone has access to education, regardless of their financial situation.



Speaking at the event, Michael Blackson said his goal was to give back to his community, an achievement for him.



“This is my greatest achievement and best feeling. I don’t care how many movies I have done and whatever TV shows, giving back to my community is the best thing for me,” he said.



Michael Blackson also shared his strong emotional bond with the school and the children enrolled.

“Those are my children, and I love them,” he said as he reiterated his dedication to expanding the academy to educate more children in the region.



The actor also thanked the community for their support throughout the school’s first year.



