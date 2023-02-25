Michael Blackson defends his '4 Ghanaian superstars' comment after Fuse ODG's rebuttal

American-Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Michael Blackson

Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson has once again clarified his comments regarding the number of superstars the country has.

Michael Blackson has since been criticized by scores of individuals including Fuse ODG for saying Ghana can only boast of four superstars, unlike Nigeria.



“Nigeria has all the stars. Nigeria is like the New York of music in Africa and Ghana is like the Dubai of Africa I can only count about four superstars in Ghana. We have Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif. I want to make Gambo the fifth star and that’s why I signed him,” Michael Blackson said in an earlier discussion on ‘Drinks Champs’ podcast.



A displeased Fuse ODG took to Twitter to respond to Blackson’s claims,



“Mike…I don’t know how you go on Drinkchamps and say there are only 4 artists in Ghana. Not cool bro. I’ve personally introduced u to a lot of GH artists in GH! smh. Stop embarrassing us on these platforms…you’re supposed to educate them.”



However, Michael Blackson who has since been clarifying and re-adjusting his comments on social media, seized the opportunity to once again throw more light on it.



Responding to Fuse ODG’s claims that he (Blackson) is embarrassing Ghanaians, the Hollywood comic actor said:

“Hey Modasucka my Broda I know we have a 100 artist in Ghana but I meant there are about 4 that are mainstream, let’s all work together and make 10 to 20 of them worldwide like Nigeria has. Us Ghanaians are too talented to be hidden. My goal is to introduce them to the world,” he wrote on Twitter.



