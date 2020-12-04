Michael Blackson to appear on Accra Fashion Week’s Virtual edition

Michael Blackson is a Ghanaian-American actor and comedian

The award-winning and revolutionary event that scooped the best event of 2020 at the GMA’s would be brought to you virtually by FashionGhana.

Fans of the Accra Fashion Week are in for an exciting treat as each authentically handwoven created piece will be brought to you virtually by amazing visuals for all to watch around the world and have its originality and root centered around what Africa has in the past either forgotten or have failed to highlight.



The global pandemic has shifted a lot of activities to the end of the year due to the social distancing and lockdown that took place earlier this year.



COVID-19 has exposed some horrible realities and deaths, in addition to limiting event platforms and introducing many travel restrictions. However amidst the pandemic have been new innovating, conventional and efficient ways to execute activities, and one befitting for Accra Fashion Week was to go virtual.

This is the ability to allow guests to watch pre-recorded or even live streams of the shows on that said date. So gear up as you will be able to get up close and personal with all the latest looks by fashion designers from Germany, to the USA, to Nigeria, To Australia, and more. Witness designs by G Mikoko Deluxe, Diamond Couture, Azulant Akora, Milandsther, Fundivas Exclusive, Impari Moda, Meg Morrison, Sai Sankoh, Ehbs Couture, Levis Le Createur, Signature’s Fashion House, Lure by Salma Mumin, Fnetia, Red Cotton, Clavon Leonard, Don Morphy, and FashionGHANA.



The event will also be graced by stylish celebrities like Eazzy, Efe Keyz, Elikem the Tailor, Michael Blackson, and more.