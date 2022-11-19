Michael Blackson to host the biggest New Year’s Eve party in a history-making move

Ghanaian American actor cum comedian, Michael Blackson

Source: Akvance

Ghana to represent Africa in a historic move by joining the illustrious list by kicking off its inaugural New Years festivities with an elaborate display beamed across the world.

Hosted by one of its leading stars Actor/ Comedian Michael Blackson, this will be the first time an African country will be among others officially marking the dawn of a New Year.



The magnificent sky-lighting spectacular will be set against the backdrop of The Black Star Gate and Arch, at the Independence Square.



Creator of Countdown Africa and Founder of AKvance, Akua Kufuor said: “This is about taking Africa to the world stage of celebrations. What better time to showcase our presence to the world, than from the centre of the world?”

Some 20,000 guests are scheduled to be in attendance, including international and local celebrities, with surprise performances on the night. KLM Country Manager Mees Van Ojik said “We are thrilled to be the first Official Travel Partners to Countdown Africa and look forward to bringing everyone from everywhere to this historic event.”



This celebration also supports one of the country’s key agendas to build up tourism and assist in leading to more business and investment opportunities.



