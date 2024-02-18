Michael Danso releases new single ‘Me Haw’

Michael Danso has a new song

Talented gospel musician, Michael Danso will tomorrow release a new single ‘Me Haw’ (My Problem) which is expected to be a hit on the gospel music scene for 2024.

According to the musician, the song seeks to encourage believers and non-believers to remain steadfast, keep strong commitments and not lean on their own understanding in time of difficulties.



He told the Spectator Agoro that the song was a two-stanza ballad that uses explicit metaphorical expressions to narrate true-life experiences he encountered that challenged his faith and resilience.



Recounting his motivation for the single, he explained “it got to a point when I felt my faith in God was challenged on daily basis by a litany of problems. I have endured long-suffering, sleepless nights and lack of peace of mind for a very long time. I came close to the point of developing a heart related disorder out of stress and anxiety.”



The ‘Odo’ hitmaker stated that through it all, he never lost hope in Christ, adding that through those hurdles, the Lord gave him the single ‘Me Haw.’

“As humans as we are, we all have times of trouble and difficulty in life. Even Jesus our mentor and role model had times of great difficulty. But God tells us through several scriptural examples, not to be afraid, in times of challenges but take courage because He is always with us,” he added.



The former Journalist with the Ghanaian Times newspaper, with over 10 years’ experience as a media practitioner, is currently working as a Corporate Communications Officer of the Volta River Authority.



Since launching onto the gospel scene about six years ago, he has been very consistent with new releases like; ‘Thank You’, ‘Nyame Bɛyɛ’ which featured KODA, ‘Aseda’, and ‘He never fails’ featuring Joe Mettle with more under his sleeves.



He is an alumnus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism, a product of Nifa Senior High School and a member of the Ebenezer Methodist Cathedral at Madina, Accra.



