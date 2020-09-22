Michael Dapaah releases 'Anti Freestyle' song

About a week ago, Michael Dapaah, known in music circles as Big Shaq was challenged by his team to create a freestyle song from words submitted by fans.

Whe he shared the post on social media, a number of fans sent their words for him to use in his freestyle challenge.



Almost a week later, Big Shaq has released the said freestyle coupled with a music video.



'Anti Freestyle' largerly reflects the interest of Big Shaq’s fan base which is made up of people who love football, girls and jollof rice and so on.

Enjoy the freestyle below:





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.