Michael Magnus Mensah grabs award at Modern Gospel Awards

Michael Magnus Mensah

Source: Dan Lartey, Contributor

Ghanaian Gospel singer and Chartered Marketer by profession Michael Magnus Mensah bagged an award for the Best Male Vocalist at the Modern Gospel Awards 2023.

Magnus won this award with his new song ‘Obeye Yie’ (It is well). According to Magnus, ‘Obeye Yie’ has touched the lives of many in the country and around the world.



The third edition of MOGA was held at the National Theatre and saw appearances from Rose Adjei, Georgia Agyei, Efya Gardiner, Beatrice Quaye, Nacee, and Mabel Okyere, among other industry players.



MOGA was established in 2013. It prides itself on putting respect, honour and recognition on these great and hardworking musicians and all the workers in the Gospel Vineyard.

The ‘Obeye Yie’ singer seeks to spread the gospel through song ministrations.



‘Obeye Yie’ is out on all streaming platforms like YouTube, Audiomack, Amazon, Spotify, iTunes, and many more.



