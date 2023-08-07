Michaela wins Miss Kidi Ghana 3

The finals took place at the Zenith University College auditorium on Saturday

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Twelve-year-old Michaela Nana Yaa Sarpong Akuoko demonstrated intelligence in all departments to emerge tops in season 3 of the Miss Kidi Ghana finals at the Zenith University College auditorium on Saturday.

The Says International School pupil shrugged off stiff competition from nine delegates to take home the ultimate crown.



Her excellent oratory won her the Miss Eloquent prize, and she extended her dominance to the talent Miss Talent category.



And for her outstanding display, she took home a crown, sashes, educational materials, a tablet, products from sponsors and a round-trip ticket for an international trip.



She was followed by Muntom Ninsaw Lucita a pupil of the Ministry of Health basic school, Who also took home a special cash prize, educational materials, a tablet and a sash, while Valerie Malgor Nareyore and Princess Kofituo Xornam placed second and third runner up with Lisa Naa Adjeley Sugar Sowah placing 4th runner up.



respectively.

They also received sashes and special prizes for their efforts.



The fun-filled event juried by Nana Tiaah Ampem Darkoa I and Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum and musician Kwabena Kwabena grew keener when the ten delegates were trimmed to five.



Musical performances from Banzy Vanero the Hossana hit maker and Truth Ofori and Daimond arts academy sent the jam-packed auditorium into a frenzy.



CEO of ASKOF Productions Limited, organizers of the kids pageant, Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum in a post-event interview said " It's been a worthwhile competition, I congratulate all the ten delegates for making it thus far. Their weeks of rehearsals have indeed paid off. I want to express my sincerest thanks to their parents and schools for making them available.



" Of course, this wouldn't have been possible without the support of my hardworking and dedicated team-Eugene, Tanko, Chris, Eugene II, Ameley, Isaac and Kakel. We looking forward to a greater season 4.

" I have seen a massive transformation from the start till today, and that alone completes our joy and the reason to stay on this tangent to give more young girls the platform to express their God-given talents."



The event was sponsored by Mcberry Biscuits, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Angel Cola and Essential Cosmetics Patcy glam.



