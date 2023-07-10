0
Menu
Entertainment

Michy advises mothers to slow down on childbirth

Shatta Michy Wsxhvbdd.png TV personality, Michy

Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian television personality, Michy has advised mothers to slow down the rate at which they reproduce when they know they are not financially independent.

Her statement was based on the dwindling economy of the country which according to her would bring about stress and discomfort to the child.

She continued by saying that every mother should be sure she is financially stable before giving birth to more children after having their first child, adding that the money that could be used to cater for three or four children, should be invested in raising two ‘rich’ kids because it is very expensive to raise a child.

In an interview with Osei Felicia on Onua FM, shared by Pulse Ghana on Instagram, Michy said: “The economy is actually really hard now to have another kid and I feel like rather than giving birth to more children, you should rather work hard and create one or two rich kids in generation instead of giving birth to four, which will bring about a struggle in paying school fees. So, make sure you’re very stable before you have your next mother”.

Michy further stated that she wants to have more children and she will do that only if she becomes financially independent. This is because she wouldn’t want her children to go through any stress and discomfort.

“I would love to but I need money. If only God gives me the money, I am looking then I will have more kids. I just want to make sure that I am able to provide more than necessary for the kids”, she said.

Michy has a child called Majesty, whom she conceived with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Check out the video below

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pulse Ghana (@pulseghana)



ED/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed