Michy advises mothers to slow down on childbirth

TV personality, Michy

Ghanaian television personality, Michy has advised mothers to slow down the rate at which they reproduce when they know they are not financially independent.

Her statement was based on the dwindling economy of the country which according to her would bring about stress and discomfort to the child.



She continued by saying that every mother should be sure she is financially stable before giving birth to more children after having their first child, adding that the money that could be used to cater for three or four children, should be invested in raising two ‘rich’ kids because it is very expensive to raise a child.



In an interview with Osei Felicia on Onua FM, shared by Pulse Ghana on Instagram, Michy said: “The economy is actually really hard now to have another kid and I feel like rather than giving birth to more children, you should rather work hard and create one or two rich kids in generation instead of giving birth to four, which will bring about a struggle in paying school fees. So, make sure you’re very stable before you have your next mother”.



Michy further stated that she wants to have more children and she will do that only if she becomes financially independent. This is because she wouldn’t want her children to go through any stress and discomfort.



“I would love to but I need money. If only God gives me the money, I am looking then I will have more kids. I just want to make sure that I am able to provide more than necessary for the kids”, she said.

Michy has a child called Majesty, whom she conceived with Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.



