Michy and Medikal trade insults over Shatta Wale

Michy and rapper Medikal

Medikal and Shatta Wale have developed a strong bond which has witnessed both parties standing up for each other, however, a statement Michy claimed Medikal made that his friend pays his son's school fees did not sit well with her.

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known as Michy, the mother of Shatta Wale's 6-year-old son, Majesty, confronted Medikal over his claim that Shatta is a responsible father when she has always maintained that he doesn't live up to expectations.



What initially seemed like a friendly conversation escalated real quick when the rapper who had had enough from Michy who had a camera to his face advised her to act responsibly at the party of blogger, GhKwaku on April 29.



Medikal who was in attendance at the party with his wife, Fella Makafui, had to be dragged away by a friend when Michy lost her cool.



It is good to know that Medikal's earlier statement on Luv FM that angered Michy was not about Majesty but rather his child, Island Frimpong, whom he claimed had her fees paid by Shatta Wale.



Check out the conversation between the two:

Michy: I want to ask you this, you claimed Majesty's school fees are paid in full for a whole year. Which account did you pay the money into? Let him break it up, MDK let me capture your swag. I am beefing with you, which account did you people pay the one-year school fees?



Medikal: "'No, no, I was talking about Island ( his daughter)."



Michy: "Island is not Wale's child, you thought I wasn't going to ask you about that statement you made? I guess Wale never told you that I am a 'don dada'. Medikal, if you are dealing with me, deal with me carefully.



Medikal: God bless you...respect yourself."



Michy: "You respect your fucking self! You dey do follow back too much. Beyond Control."













OPD/ESA