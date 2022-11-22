1
Michy’s runway strut and catwalk that caused a stir online

Tue, 22 Nov 2022

Shatta Wale’s ex-girlfriend, Michy, made an appearance on the Rythymz on the Runway’ stage where she showcased her modelling skills.

Aside from bringing on her A-Game, Michy exuded style, attitude, and class on the runway such that people wondered where she got such skills from.

Rocking a long black velvet corset gown with a side cut that reached up her thighs, Michy flaunted her smooth clear skin and netizens couldn’t take their eyes off it.

She rocked the outfit with a pair of gold-colored heels, long gold earrings, and an afro bantu knot braids.

This was captured in a viral video where Michy was spotted among the models that showcased pieces from Jants Collection, a fashion brand that participated in the Rythymz on the Runway event held on November 10, 2022.

Social media users who chanced on the said video flooded the comment section with interesting comments, some of which sought to adore Michy’s excellent catwalk skills.

Watch the video and read the comments below:











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
