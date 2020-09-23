Millennium Promise Alliance outdoors all-star song for frontline health workers

Millennium Promise Alliance, an organization which envisions the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including the end of extreme poverty even in the most challenging and remote parts of the world by 2030, has unveiled a song to honour frontline health workers as the world battles the novel coronavirus.

Titled ‘Heroes of Our Time’, the masterpiece features some of the country’s most seasoned musicians from both the secular and gospel sides. They include Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Ohemaa Mercy, Cwesi Oteng, Empress Gifty, Krymi, Mr. Drew, Lamisi and Camidoh.



Performed in different local dialects, the song, a little over seven (7) minutes, comes with a fascinating video that trumpets how frontline health workers are risking their lives to save the world hence, the need for them to be celebrated.



Meanwhile, Millennium Promise Alliance has launched a campaign to support frontline health with a million Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The launch was held at Marriot Hotel, Accra, on Tuesday and saw the aforementioned musicians among others in attendance.

“In recognition of the risk(s) encountered by our health professionals in providing care to people living in Ghana, Millennium Promise Alliance (MPA), in collaboration with the Ghana Health Service and other partners, have thought it prudent and important to pool efforts to mobilise the much needed PPS to complement government efforts aimed at protecting such health professionals in the discharge of their duties, especially in times of outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic the world is currently battling with,” says the organization.



