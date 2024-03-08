Mimi Andani reveals the real reason why 2023 Golden Movie Awards did not take place

CEO of Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani

CEO of the Golden Movie Awards, Mimi Andani has finally opened up about why the annual event did not take place in 2023.

The award scheme, which celebrates excellence in the African film industry, was eagerly anticipated by movie fans and industry players, but the 2023 edition was cancelled without any clear explanation.



In a previous interview with Joy FM in 2023, Andani blamed the cancellation on financial difficulties, but she has now admitted that this was not the case.



In an exclusive interview with Amelley Djosu on Joy Prime's Celeb Biz, the former Big Brother Africa contestant confessed that she was going through a divorce at the time, and this caused a conflict between her and her ex-husband, who was also a co-founder of the award scheme.



She said that her ex-husband decided to pull out of the project, and this forced her to put it on hold.



She stressed that this was one of the drawbacks of partnering with a spouse.

“The truth is, it wasn’t the sponsorship. It was that I was getting divorced... Now that it’s over, I can say that the Golden Movie Awards was not stopped because of sponsorship.



“It was stopped because there was a disagreement between founders. One person said that I won’t do it again. These are some of the disadvantages of partnering with a spouse,” she said



Mimi also announced that the award scheme will be back soon with its 8th edition, to recognize achievements in the African film industry.



She said that the event is too valuable to let go, as it attracts many tourists and prominent filmmakers to Ghana every year.



