Mimi testifies in crisp visuals for debut single 'See'

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Burgeoning gospel music minstrel, Dorothy Yeboah, widely known by her stage name, Mimi is out with exotic visuals for her debut single; See.

As an admonishment to count every blessing God has brought our way, the new single reflects various instances where humans are most at times vulnerable and in need of divine assistance.



From getting married to conceiving a child, to graduating from university, the song positions God as that one person that can do it all for you without adding any sorrow.



It was produced by Kaywa for Highly Spiritual music and video shot and directed by Fif Wilson AMG.

It’s a sure testimony of God’s goodness throughout the changing scenes of life!





Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor