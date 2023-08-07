Mind-blowing moments as Bradley Barley ‘meets’ Beyoncé at FedEx Field

A view of the charged 62000 capacity FedEx Field

The “Prince Of December” Bradley Barley attended the Renaissance tour in Washington DC on 5th August with a princess - so much power in one stadium!

The 28-year-old pop singer shared clips on Instagram of his princess enjoying herself at the Beyoncé concert at the 62,000-seater FedEx Field.



Beyoncé's Renaissance world taking over the world with stadiums across the globe filled with her adoring fans, including some famous faces.



The tour kicked off in Stockholm, Sweden on 17th May and she’s currently touring North America.



Bradley Barley wore August 1993 Playmate Jennifer Lavoie T-Shirt with black jeans and a purple durag paired with silver and gold accessories.



Beyoncé announced on February 2023 that she was going on her international Renaissance tour. The live shows, which feature performances from all seven of her solo records, also included dazzling looks for the Grammy winner.

Barley at one point asked the princess if she was happy after Beyoncé welcomed the audience.



“The playboy has been working hard promoting his upcoming tour and debut album, a concert for 2.5 hours is suppose to inspire him for the album” said his management.



He shared a clip of the princess vibing and dancing to Beyonce’s “Black Parade” music.



The pop singer who cleared up cheating allegations on his patreon platform in May seemed to get cozy with concert goers getting a sneak at Bradley Barley grinding on the princess during Beyoncé set.



Barley shared clips of their night out on Instagram to his 157k followers with beautiful videos capturing the experience where he admired the princess and enjoyed the once in a lifetime concert by Beyoncé .

The pop singer wasn’t the only celebrity at the Washington DC Renaissance Concert.



VP of United States of America was spotted at the concert with her husband,The OBAMAS where also in attendance.



This outing for Barley comes after his promotion with Barbie:The Movie now playing in theaters and getting a billboard in Accra, Ghana to celebrate being the No.1 Movie in the world.