'Mind your business' - Darkovibes on the key to happiness in Ghana

Musician, Darkovibes

Ghanaian singer/songwriter, Paul Nii Amu Andrew Darko, professionally known as Darkovibes, has admonished Ghanaians to resist being pressured by others on social media and to rather pay attention to activities that bring personal benefits to them.

Speaking on MX24 TV, Darkovibes acknowledged the harsh economic situations in the country and the situation where people may feel pressured by what they see on social media.



“Each and every one of us should really and truly mind our own business because sometimes this life is really hard. It's really and truly hard to actually make it or to even survive.



“Because when I go online, there are so many other things I'll see. I'll see nyash, I'll see my guy pull up in the new range. I'll see some guy taking a road trip and I'm like, “Why am I not taking this road trip?” All these kinds of things. So mind your own business,” he said.



Darkovibes urged Ghanaians to focus on tasks or activities that a beneficial to them, either financially or by bringing peace of mind to them.



He explained that not finding such a purpose could lead to adverse side effects like depression and stress.



“If you have something that is helping you that is like giving you money or is bringing you peace of mind, I feel like you should mind it more, focus more, and understand it more because you find your purpose in that, else you'll be depressed, you'll be stressed, you'll be unhappy, “ he said.

