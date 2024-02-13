‘Mind your business and concentrate on yourselves’ – McBrown to netizens

Nana Ama McBrown has offered a piece of advice to ‘all and sundry’, in the wake of rumours surrounding her new looks.

The actress recently encountered a series of backlash following claims that she has undergone another plastic surgery procedure, specifically, lip fillers.



McBrown was said to have opted for a new facial look which was allegedly influenced by socialite Aba Dope, among other claims.



But in what was meant to be an introductory message before hopping on set for the 'Onua TV Showtime', McBrown has asked netizens to focus on themselves just as she is doing.



She has asked individuals to endeavour to mind their business this year, 2024.



“This year I will be focusing on my business and myself. My business is to advertise my brands and concentrate on them. I think people should also do same. Mind your business, focus on yourself, your work, and live your life,” she told Kobby Kyei.





Background



Earlier, during an event captured on Instagram, Nana Ama McBrown was spotted with a much thicker and bulging lips, typical of what lip fillers looked like.



Netizens drew attention to the fact that she had undergone the procedure when a set of pictures surfaced online, where she was almost unrecognizable despite wearing light makeup.



This development has since stirred criticisms from individuals who have claimed that McBrown has been influenced by Aba Dope, a popular Ghanaian socialite who is well-known for wearing lip fillers.

McBrown’s lip fillers for a new movie project



A movie director, Sammy Rasta, in a discussion on TV XYZ, argued that Nana Ama McBrown did not opt for lip fillers for the fun of it, adding that, it was meant for an upcoming project.



Reacting to the series of backlash the actress has suffered since she was spotted on social media with the new facial features, he stressed that McBrown should be cut some slack.



He argued that people go through all kinds of body changes to fit perfectly into movie characters and that McBrown’s new look isn’t an exception to this normal practice.



EB/NOQ