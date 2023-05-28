Mind your business, stop checking your husbands phone - Clergywoman warns married women

Clergywoman, Becky Paul-Enenche

Clergywoman, Becky Paul-Enenche, has cautioned married women against invading their husband's privacy.

In her message to church members, she warned them against checking their husband's phones.



Becky who has been married to Pastor Paul Enechie for 29 years, asked women to mind their business.



She said;

"Don't have secrets with each other. Women let me beg you, if your husband discloses a secret to you, let him not hear it from your brother's mouth or from your sister's mouth or from your colleague in the office.



"Mind your business, stop invading his privacy."



