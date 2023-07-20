0
'Mine forever' - Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi on his birthday

Temi And Eazi2 Mr. Eazi and his fiancée, Temi Otedola

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, has taken to her social media to celebrate her fiancé and music superstar, Mr Eazi, on his birthday.

In a heartwarming message to her beloved fiance, Temi expresses her love and admiration for Mr. Eazi, calling him the kindest human.

Sharing beautiful pictures of themselves, Temi described him as the most genuine person whom she can’t wait to spend her life with.

Taking to her instastory, she wrote:

“Happy birthday to my favorite person. Ever, I’m so blessed to have met you- can’t believe I get to spend this life with the kindest, warmest, and most genuine person I know, mine forever. I love you.”

Temi and her fiance got to know each other through her elder sister, cuppy, dated for a while, and finally got engaged last year.

Their love story has continued to blossom ever since.

