Minimize your sugar intake, desist from having multiple sexual partners - 93-year-old advices men

93-year-old Emmanuel Yeboah has advised men who want to last long in bed to desist from consuming lots of sugar.

Explaining his point, Mr. Yeboah said his first sex experience was at the age of 25 and he has since been enjoying it with his 65-year old wife till date.



” I avoid sugary stuff and alcohol. I eat healthy meals three times a day and I sometimes workout to stay fit. Look at me now, I am 93 years but I am still strong.” He stated.



He also advised young men to stop having multiple sexual partners because it can weaken their sex organs.

“I don’t mess around. I respect myself so I don’t go in for lots of women. I only stick to my wife and also eat heavy and healthy foods like ampesi, rice, banku and others. I don’t like foods like tea”.



Mr Yeboah is also known for manufacturing herbal aphrodisiacs



“I haven’t taken an injection before and I haven’t even been to a hospital before. I’ve never been given a hospital card in my life because I take good care of myself and I treat myself well with my medicinal bitters”. He disclosed.

