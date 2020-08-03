Music

Minister Bismark Amponsah to set Kumasi ablaze with maiden album launch

'The album comprises soul-inspiring songs'

The Assemblies of God Ghana branch at Kumasi, Kwadaso is yet to witness baptism of praises as one the of Ghana’s most sensational gospel musician launches his album.

Reverend Minister Bismark Amponsah who undoubtedly the God sent musician in our generation set to release the amazing and inspiring gospel album titled "My Prayer (Me Mpaebo)" with other tracks ("Pass Me Not" both worship and audio), will be joined by some colleague great Ghanaian gospel musicians at the launch of the album.



The album launch which has been scheduled in September and October following by the management decisions on the COVID-19 situation, will include other surprising gospel artistes.



The album comprises soul-inspiring and original Christian church service praise and a medley, worship as well as inspirational songs in high mid-tempo highlife genre.



One of the refreshing things about this album is Bismark Amponsah's ever-present silky and smooth voice which is a far-cry from the usual shrill with alternate sounding shouts from contemporary gospel ministers.

The amasing praise medley, "Pass Me Not" (Empa Me Ho Nko), is a rhythmic, danceable, uplifting, filled-spirit joint which encourages Christians not to give up as in life but to hold unto their faith as God will answer their prayers.



This song is already enjoying massive airplay on TV and Radio with most DJs in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi, Cape Coast and other parts of the world through online streaming platforms and on social media.



Bismark is a songwriter and a lead singer on all the songs on the album. He has a previous album titled "W'ayi Me Apue" to his credit and for over two decades, he has also been associated with other top local and international artists.



Rev. Minister Bismark is an active member of the Assemblies Of God Church at Kumasi Kwadaso. Due to his commitment to the church and service to God, it is not surprising that through his ministry many souls have been saved and established in the Christian family.

Source: Asare Kingsley, Contributor

