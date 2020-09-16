Music

Minister Ike drops video of ‘Miracle Working God’ ft SP Kofi Sarpong

The video was released on September 15, 2020

Sensational Ghanaian gospel musician Minister Ike has unveiled the official video for his hit song Miracle Working God.

He featured award-winning gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong who has won lots of hearts in the Ghanaian music industry already.



The collaboration has caused the most listened to song to gain nominations at Ghana Music Awards USA in the category of Gospel Song of the Year, which he is confident he will pick the awards.



The video has already been posted on all his social media platforms especially YouTube.

Watch the video below:





Source: Minister Ike TV, Contributor

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.