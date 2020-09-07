Music

Minister Ike to release video of 'Miracle Working God'

Minister Ike featured SP Kofi Sarpong

Sensational Ghanaian Gospel musician Minister Ike has unveiled the official video for his hitz song Miracle Working God.

He featured award winning gospel musician SP Kofi Sarpong has won a lots of hearts in the Ghanaian music industry already.



This has caused the most listened to song to gain nominations at Ghana Music Awards USA in the category of Gospel Song of the Year; which he is confident he will pick the awards.

The video has already been posted on all his social media platforms especially YouTube.



Full video will be released on September 15, 2020.

Source: Minister Ike, Contributor

