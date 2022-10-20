0
Minister Isaac Bobbie releases 'Spirit of Revival' album

Minister Isaac Bobbie has released his first gospel album dubbed 'Spirit of Revival'.

The album, according to the musician, is based on the scripture Psalm 85.6.

Explaining why he chose the 'Spirit of Revival' as the album title Minister Isaac said, "the word revival means; transformation and the stirring up of our spirit to receive something new from God in our lives."

"I’m hoping that this album will bring restoration in the lives of many people so as to draw them closer to Jesus Christ," he added.

The Musician who is also a preacher, songwriter and prophet stated that after starting his musical career in 2012, God has been good to him.

"My vision is that in the next 5 Years I will be a great minister who will carry the Gospel across the world to make a great impact," Minister Isaac noted.

'Spirit of Revival' album has 10 songs in all and it is on all digital music platforms.

