Minister OJ to rebrand his music for the deaf

Minister OJ 7 Gospel musician Minister OJ

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: Boateng Collins

Gospel musician Michael Oware Sakyi publicly known as Minister OJ in collaboration with Silanem Productions has launched a new project to rebrand his music to reach the deaf community by inculcating sign language in his music videos.

"My heart and passion have always been to help the deaf community to understand our music through their language and I believe that this initiative will go a long way to conscientize the entertainment community to include them in our efforts. My music brings healing and encouragement and that is what I am sending to this community with this initiative."

Minister OJ went on to explain that the project begins with a sign language video of "Ma ye se mo pen" (one of his popular songs) with many more to follow.

Richard Baidoo, the CEO of Silanem Productions added that they were grateful to the musician and his team.

"We are grateful that Minister OJ thought of the deaf community and initiated this, we know it will go a long way to motivate and heal many since it is the first of its kind in Ghanaian Showbiz, we would like to appeal

to other entertainers to join the initiative.

Sign Language is a system of communication using visual gestures and signs, as used by deaf people, sign language is not universal, there are many which include, American Sign Language (ASL), British Sign Language (BSL) and Australian Sign Language (Auslan).

However, there are common ones that Minister OJ implies inculcating in his music videos.

