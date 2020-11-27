Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture institutes insurance scheme for Creative Arts industry

Madam Oteng Gyasi

The Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has instituted an insurance scheme for those in the Creative Arts Industry.

This Scheme is to cover critical issues such as injury and other accidents in the line of duty.



The scheme will be launched next month and will take effect on the 1st of January next year.



Sector Minister, Babara Oteng Gyasi, speaking at the Meet the Press Series in Accra said the scheme will cover members in good standing, adding that the first year premium will be funded by government and subsequently self-payment by members from 2022.



When she took her turn at the Meet the Press Series, the Minister of Tourism, Babara Oteng Gyasi, gave a brief on government COVID-19 alleviation programme for members in the tourism sector.

So far more than 54,000 members in the hospitality, clothing and textile, as well as food and Beverages sector have benefited from the intervention in Covid and post Covid-era. She said that more interventions are in place to cushion members.



Madam Oteng Gyasi spoke of plans to have an insurance package for members. She said most creative arts practitioners are not covered by any risk measures. This is partly due to the fact that such persons are not salaried workers and they ply their trade through contractual methods, hence the scheme.



The Ministry is also working on other projects such as the establishment of a film village, a gold museum setting up of a creative industry fund among others in a bid to sustain and project the creative arts industry.