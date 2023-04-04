0
Miracle Films CEO to sue Actor Kwame Burger

Film Industry Ghana CEO of Miracle films (left) and Kwame Burger (Right)

Tue, 4 Apr 2023

Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye, the Chief Executive Officer of Miracle Films, has threatened to sue Kwame Burger .

According to him, Kwame Burger's explicit remarks about Kumawood actresses have him gearing up for a courtroom slugfest.

Actor, Kwame Burger, who has served as the production manager for a number of film producers, has firmly declared that roughly 70% of Kumawood actresses are now dependent on the hookup industry to survive.

To support his claims, Kwame Burger emphasized that only Agya Koo and LilWin received salaries of 5000 Ghana Cedis during their peak years as actors. As a result, all the Kumawood actresses' lavish lifestyles are a result of their new endeavor, the hook-up industry.

The term "hook-up business" refers to prostitution in which wealthy, married men and attractive, intelligent women mingle primarily for financial advantage.

Other members of the industry, including Miracle Films, are furious with him for what he said, and is prepared to summon the actor in question to court.

Evangelist Samuel Nyamekye, who also works as a director and producer, admitted in an interview with Hello Entertainment Review that he was incensed when he viewed the actor's video.

He claims that he cannot stand by while some riffraff destroys an industry that he has worked hard to create.

"Actually, after speaking with my lawyer, we plan to issue him with a summons on Tuesday, requiring him to appear and provide confirmations", he told the host.

Source: seancitygh.net
