Mireille Lasme praises ‘Baba God’ in new single

Musician Mireille Lasme

Source: Kwame Dadzie, Contributor

Gospel music lovers are about to enjoy a new song from Paris-based minister Mireille Lasme.

The song titled ‘Baba God’ is in an Afrobeat vein and offers adoration to God for his loving-kindness and tender mercies to humankind.



The danceable piece of music, done in key A Minor, also evinces Mireille’s exceptional vocal prowess, one that keeps the listeners enamoured of her exceptional musical talent.



Mireille Lasme released her first single ‘C'est avec Joie’ (With Joy) in 2017, an ode to her love and commitment to God. From humble beginnings, she contemplates how far God has brought her.



‘C'est avec Joie’ was followed in 2018 by ‘Jésus t'aime’ (Jesus Loves You). This was very simple but powerful because nothing runs as deep as God's love for his children.

Mother of three (3) children and wife to the anointed man of God Pastor André Lasme, Prophetess Mireille Lasme is currently preparing a new opus - new songs featuring African rhythms inspired by her recent crusade in Nigeria.



The upcoming opus speaks to our Christian walk, its highs and lows but above all our guaranteed triumphs with Jesus.



‘Baba God’ is available on Aftown, YouTube and all other online streaming platforms.



Click this link and listen to ‘Baba God’ by Mireille Lasme

