‘Miserable-looking’ filmmakers wanted to have sex with me for roles - GH Mouthpiece

GH Mouthpiece

Television personality GH Mouthpiece has spoken out about a 'disturbing reality' within the film industry, stating that reports of filmmakers exploiting aspiring actresses by offering roles in exchange for sexual favors are not a misconception, as she recounted her own experiences with some men in the industry.

Born as Adwoa Asuama, she revealed during her interview on The Delay Show that she encountered such men at the initial stage of her career while still navigating her path.



Having just completed Accra High School, she faced family resistance to her desired career, which led her to acting. Then nineteen or twenty years old, her decision to prioritize work over furthering her education at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), stemmed from the fact that, despite her father's wealth, he had refused to take care of her and her younger siblings.



“After school, I first went into acting. I shot movies with Venus Films but the demands that followed made it uncomfortable to continue,” said GH Mouthpiece on the show monitored by GhanaWeb.com.



“You’ll go on set and a certain DOP, a certain cameraman, someone who looks miserable wants to have sex with you in exchange for roles.”



“They will make you feel they’re the ones in charge of roles. If you’re not vigilant enough, you’ll end up sleeping with the crew and that’s what a lot of people have been complaining about," she added.

According to GH Mouthpiece who is now 31 years old, she quit because she was not willing to succumb to their demands.



“Most of us, it killed our acting careers. Most of us… because I will never give in, so, take your role and let me go my way,” she said.







BB