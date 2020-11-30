Mishasha and Shatta Wale signal 'shutdown' with big collaboration

After serenading the music space with '1 by 1' that featured MzVee, Mishasha is lacing her boots with another masterpiece titled 'Dorothy'.

Produced by Peeweezle, the groovy song features Shatta Wale.



"Watch out! Great collaboration... Good artiste! Watch out for her albums," says Shatta Wale in a short video clip that captured the two musicians.



'Dorothy' is scheduled for release after the December 7 polls.



Mishasha announced her presence in the Ghanaian music scene with ‘Pretty N Dangerous’.

She sees herself climbing to the top and rubbing shoulders with great female artists from the continent such as Tiwa Savage and Yemi Alade.



"I will change the female sector like Kakie and Ebony did," she vows.







