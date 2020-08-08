Entertainment

Mishasha calls for equality in the music industry

Music artiste, Mishasha

Sensational Ghanaian songstress Mishasha says it is about time women get the needed support in the music industry so as to match their male counterparts.

According to the rising Afro-pop sensation, pursuing your career as a young female act comes with various challenges regardless of the potential you may possess and this had hampered the growth of the industry.



Mishasha believes women can lead the front in the music circles considering how special they are but have been left on the fringes by various stakeholders.



"In a male-dominated music industry, the number of the women in the industry are few and those who are there don't see the force they can exert to make greater things happen which would pave a way for others to join.

"Women are not the same as men because we were created uniquely, so it is vital for us to capitalise on the power bestowed on us to make a positive impact in the music industry.



The "Pretty and Dangerous" hitmaker also stressed the need for females to come together and do more to support each other because she believes unity will be the only way to push the agenda.



Mishasha is set to release her third single of the year titled "Addiction" a song produced by Genius Selection.

