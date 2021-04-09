Mishasha hints international collabos after Shatta Wale feature

Rising Ghanaian female music sensation, Mishasha

Rising Ghanaian female music sensation, Mishasha says her upcoming album will feature some top music stars on the continent.

Mishasha who had been making waves with her recent hit single titled "Dorothy" featuring Shatta has racked impressive streaming numbers on various music digital platforms.



In an interview after her return from a musical tour in Nigeria, Mishasha said: "my management have held advanced talks with some award winning Nigerian and South African music stars. So there is a possibility of numerous international features on the album.



“For me as an artiste I always want to have a feeling of diverse genres on the continent so that I can showcase my music versatility,'' she said.

When asked about the progress that has been made with her debut album, Mishasha said: " I don't have an exact date for the album but lots of work has gone into it and I am highly confident about its impact not only in Ghana but across the globe."



Mishasha revealed that she was currently working on a new song with award-winning Dancehall and Reggae musician Stonebwoy with the release of their new joint titled "Intimacy" set for May 1, 2021.



The Afrobeats sensation was nominated for the 'Emerging Woman of the Year" at this year's 3Music Awards and remains a bright prospect for Ghanaian music.