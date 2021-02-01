Mishasha mesmerised by Shatta Wale's vibes at 'Dorothy' video shoot

Mishasha and Shatta Wale

Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Mishasha has shared a photo with award-winning Reggae and Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale as they prepare to release the visuals of their "Dorothy" single.

The highly anticipated video, which is expected to be released next week would witness the two sensational acts join forces for serene Afrobeats music video with the song originally



produced by Peewezel.



Speaking in an interview at the sidelines of the video shoot, Mishasha revealed that Shatta Wale was an easy person to work with and admired his commitment towards making the shoot a success.



"I expect this video to gain lots of attention in the coming weeks because Shatta Wale is always an entertaining persona and music-loving fans should eagerly await this masterpiece," she said.

When asked about her plans for this year, Mishasha said, " This is a sign of numerous big collaborations to come later this year.



"Last year was very challenging but I was able to release some fascinating tunes that featured the likes of Mzvee but this year is looking very promising and I would definitely release an album soon,'' she disclosed.



Mishasha has been one of the fastest rising music stars in Ghana considering her uniqueness with soothing vocals and lyrical vibes.