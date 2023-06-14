Miss Kidi now screens on CTV

The show is designed for children between the ages of seven and 15

Fast-growing national kids beauty pageant, Miss Kidi Ghana Season 3 now screens on Labone- based CTV.

And beginning this Saturday, the reality show which enters episode four, will air from 3pm to 5pm on CTV.



So far, four contestants -Emmanuela, Nkunim, Jessica and Isabella have suffered eviction with ten weeks and 14 contestants remaining.



The race is peaking in performance, and the contestants appear ready for this Saturday's presentation on Gurl-child education.

CEO of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the show Afua Asantewaa O Aduonum said " ...We are now on CTV, it's live and beginning this Saturday we are expecting another top-notch performance from our delegates. We are ready, and so do our delegates."



The show is designed for children between the ages of seven and 15 and primarily seeks to offer participants a unique platform to exhibit their talents.



The show is being sponsored by Mcberry Biscuits, Flora Tissues, Top Choco, Akofagh and Essential Cosmetics