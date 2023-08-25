Miss Malaika 2023 premiers on 27th August! Welcome to the #BloomSeason

Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse production.

Source: Charterhouse

Get ready for the premier of Miss Malaika Ghana on Sunday, 27th August at 7pm on GhOne TV.

This marks the beginning of the bloom season, a time where we witness the extraordinary power of transformation and personal growth.



Join us for another captivating season as we embark on a roller coaster journey filled with glitz, glamor, excitement, drama, twists and turns, and intense challenges.



Miss Malaika Ghana is a prestigious beauty pageant that aims to empower young women and celebrate their unique talents and abilities. As we crown the next queen, who will not only receive the coveted title but also win cash, a car, and a crown, we invite you to be a part of this incredible experience.



Throughout the season, we will witness the incredible transformation of these ladies as they evolve into confident and empowered individuals. It is truly remarkable to see the beauty that blooms from within when one is given the opportunity to grow and flourish.



The journey is not just about outer beauty, but about nurturing the inner strength and self-belief that propels these women towards success.

Miss Malaika Ghana is not just a beauty pageant; it is a platform that promotes personal growth, empowerment, and self-discovery. Each delegate will face numerous challenges that push them beyond their comfort zones and test their resilience. It is through these challenges that they will learn valuable life lessons and emerge as stronger individuals.



So, mark your calendars and join us on Sunday, 27th August at 7pm on GhOne TV as we embark on this exciting journey. It also airs on Sundays on Lifestyle (LS) Tv at 7pm, DGN (repeats on Wednesdays 7pm) and TV Africa at 8pm, Joy Prime and GTV at 8:30pm and Mx24 and Metro TV at 9pm. Be a part of Miss Malaika Ghana as we celebrate beauty that blooms from within.



Get more on-the-go information on Miss Malaika Ghana socials; Instagram & Twitter: @missmalaikagh and Facebook: Miss Malaika Ghana. Watch each episode on CharterhouseLive on YouTube.



Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse production.