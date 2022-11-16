0
Miss Malaika Emerald Queen Zakiya loses her dad days after winning the crown

Zakiya.png Miss Malaika 2022 winner mourns father

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Beauty Queen, Zakiya Ahmed, who won the just-ended Miss Malaika Ghana 2022 pageant, has lost her father days after winning the ultimate crown.

In a post that was shared on Instagram by Miss Malaika’s official page indicated that the Zakiya was in mourning.

According to the post, the astute Muslim lady lost her dad a day after being crowned the supreme winner.

“We’re crushing on our newly crowned Queen today!!! Congratulations again Queen @zakiyaahmed__ We stand with you in a difficult time like this, celebrating a big win and mourning the loss of your dad the morning after your crowning is not an easy one.

“We pray Allah comforts you and your family. We are here to hold your hands through it all. Sending you love and warmth,” the account shared on November 16, 2022.

On November 13, 2022, Zakiya became the first Muslim lady to win the Miss Malaika Ghana pageant in its 20-year history.

The event, which took place on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Grand Arena, saw the psychology student institute a new record as the first-ever Muslim to win the coveted prize since the pageant’s inception over two decades ago.

Ahmed defeated nine other contestants to win the coveted prize, with Yayra and Becky finishing first and second, respectively.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miss Malaika Ghana (@missmalaikagh)



ADA/BOG
