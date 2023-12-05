Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 winner unveiled as HIV/AIDs campaign ambassador

Miss Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, others at the event

Source: Charterhouse

Miss Lady Nana Yaa Nsarko, the newly crowned Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 Queen at the just-ended grand finale has been appointed ambassador for the 2023/2024 HIV/AIDs Campaign by the Ghana AIDs Commission.

As has been the Modus Operandi of the most esteemed beauty pageant in Ghana, Miss Malaika Ghana, the crowned queen is tasked to pick a project that addresses social issues in society and seeks to create awareness and more during her reign.



Miss Lady Nsarko, whose project was centered on awakening the HIV/AIDs campaign, made a passionate appeal about the need to use condoms for both males and females. She also touched on the need to get tested and called on society to stop stigmatizing people living with the virus.



Days after her crowning, Miss Lady Nsarko was appointed by the Ghana Aids Commission as the 2023/2024 campaign ambassador. The winner, together with her runners-up, Miss Fareeda Habib and Enyam Dzandu, joined the Ghana Aids Commission at the just-ended global celebration of world AIDs Day to mark the celebration locally.



The Miss Malaika 2023 Queen was, at the event, outdoored as the campaign ambassador with major responsibilities. The commission mentioned that the campaign this year will be centering around the various communities hence the theme for this year being - Let Communities Lead.

Speaking at the event, the director general of the Ghana AIDs Commission – Dr. Kyeremah Atuahene expressed the commission's excitement about the Queens chosen project and pledged to support her as she embarks on her project throughout and after her reign.



The newly crowned Queen, Miss Lady Nsarko expressed her gratitude by committing to champion the campaign to deepen the awareness of HIV/AIDs, prompt self-testing, reduce the stigma surrounding it, and most importantly, eradicate HIV/AIDs by 2030. She was joined by her runners-ups who have, on their part, pledged to support her during her project.



Miss Malaika Ghana is a Charterhouse production.