Miss Teen Tourism International 2023 feeds over 1000 less privileged people on the street

“I am speechless and thankful to the young girl for remembering us this Christmas season" this is among the many praises and good words pronounced on young talented 14 year old miss teen tourism international Pamela Milad Chahine.

In this Christmas season of love sharing and putting smiles on the faces of the less privilege, the young gem embarked on a humanitarian project to feed over 1000 less privilege people on the street which included Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), head potters (Kayayies), mother's and children and some driver. According to young Pamela the kind gesture truly represents the essence of the Christmas season of reminiscing the gift of Christ Jesus unto the world.



The operation X'mas on the street with miss teen tourism international 2023 aimed at celebrating the festive season on the street to put smiles on the faces of the less privilege distributed foods, water and assorted drinks to these people within Dzowolu, Achimota bus terminal



Lapaz, Darkuman station, Kaneshie and the needy at kwame Nkrumah Circle



"I have won the crown and I don't want it to be there just like that, so we are using it to spread joy and love to everyone on the street through our PMC foundation". Pamela Indicated.



The Miss Teen Tourism Pageant is an beauty pageant that seeks to build the capacity of teenage girls to bear responsibilities in society and become ambassadors of tourism in the country and African continent at Large. The event which was first hosted in the Philippines by Megastar Philippines was hosted on the African continental in August With Ghana taking the lead.

Sharing her experiences in the 20 days keen contest, Pamela Milad Chahine said the event has brought her true Identity and enabled her to build her personal confident.



"During the competition I was nervous and I thought I could not come far, but you can't go through life with confident, because if you don't do that you can't gain anything in life". She reiterated the essence of the competition to her development.



With government attempts to make Ghana a destination hub, while attracting tourists from all walks of life to increase tourism drive, Pamela Milad Chahine also aims at using her crown to promote Ghana as tourism hub and destination center as part of her projects "expect big things from me because I am not going down without making a big mark in this world, again many people think that Ghana and the African continent is full of poor people, meanwhile, the narrative is different so I want to use my crown to advocate for change and draw many people to visit our tourist sites and love Ghana and Africa." Pamela opined



The 14 year gem also advised young people to be confident about their selves and should not be afraid to endeavor to dream big. "Life is like a journey, and you have to take each step at a time, so don't be afraid to go for what you want, believe in yourself and you can achieve it".

A representative of Pure Zion Drinking Water Lauretta Asamoah, expressed delight at the works of the young gem and said as part of the firm's cooperate social responsibility and giving back to society on a fetsive season as such, it is appropriate to support Pamela in putting smiles on the faces of the less privilege and pledged to constantly support the Beauty Queen in all future projects.



Lauretta Asamoah also expressed worry about the negative impact of illegal mining (Galamsey) activities on the production of portable drinking water, she urged stakeholder to end Galamsey now! "water



is life so no matter how you destroy our water bodies for your own gains it will still come back to affect us. so we should stay away from these unauthorized activities." she advised.