Miss Teen Tourism Universe Savannah Raine Taylor in Ghana for global contest

Calista Amoateng with Savannah Raine Taylor

Ghana beautifully welcomed a distinguished guest on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, as Savannah Raine Taylor, the reigning Miss Teen Tourism Universe, arrived ahead of the highly anticipated Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 contest, to be held in the West African country.

Amidst a warm reception accompanied by a cultural display, Savannah Raine Taylor was greeted by a gathering that included the reigning Miss Teen Tourism World 2022, Calista Amoateng, who extended her hospitality with genuine warmth. The South African High Commission in Ghana was also represented at the event, with Thando Dalamba adding to the dignified atmosphere.



The Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) was present to extend its well wishes to the visiting beauty queen. Kofi Kakra Ata Kusi, the Deputy PRO of the authority, conveyed the nation's excitement to host such a prestigious global event.



Ghana's candidates for this year's Miss Teen Tourism World pageant – Raphaelina Naana Asare, Keziah Barnes, Junia Del and Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi - also joined in welcoming Savannah.



Stacy Amoateng, a prominent figure from Platinum Networks, graced the occasion with her presence, further enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. The gathering exchanged pleasantries and engaging conversations, highlighting the chemistry among all attendees.



On her part, an elated Savannah expressed her delight at being in Ghana for the upcoming global contest while anticipating a colourful and successful event.

Between August 1 to 20, 2023, several other teenagers will partake in the Miss Teen Tourism World which will be hosted by Ghana after Calista won in 2022 in the Philippines, earning the West African country the right to host the subsequent edition.











