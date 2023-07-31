Miss Teen Tourism World 2023: First batch of organisers arrive in Ghana

A section of the first batch of organisers in Ghana

Amidst an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation, the first batch of organizers for the Miss Teen Tourism World pageant landed in Ghana, as the nation prepares to host the prestigious event from August 1st to August 20th.

The distinguished group of organizers received a warm reception upon their arrival at the Kotoka International Airport.



Among the dignitaries present to welcome them were the reigning Miss Teen Tourism World, Calista Amoateng; Miss Teen Tourism Universe, Savannah Raine Taylor; and Stacy Amoateng of Platinum Networks.



The organizers were adorned with beautifully embroidered sashes. The warm welcome extended to them reflects Ghana's dedication to making the upcoming Miss Teen Tourism World pageant an unforgettable experience for contestants, guests, and viewers alike.



Eagerly awaited by enthusiasts from around the globe, the world pageant promises to be a spectacular celebration of beauty, culture, and tourism.



Between August 1 to 20, 2023, several other teenagers will partake in the Miss Teen Tourism World which will be hosted by Ghana after Calista won in 2022 in the Philippines, earning the West African country the right to host the subsequent edition.

Ghana is presenting four candidates namely, Raphaelina Naana Asare, Keziah Barnes, Junia Del, and Petra Ama Agyeiwaa Kumi, as the nation has launched ‘Operation Host and Win’.



Mrs. Amoateng has elaborated on the decision to present more than one candidate, drawing inspiration from South Africa’s strategic approach in the previous edition.



She has emphasized the importance of maximizing Ghana’s chances of success by learning from South Africa’s triumph, where they presented multiple candidates and secured multiple titles during the 2022 edition.



Thus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority, they introduced the agenda “Operation Host and Win,” ensuring Ghana’s crown remains on home soil.



